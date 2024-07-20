First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.58 and last traded at $67.73. 88,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 37,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $398.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXZ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2,306.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

