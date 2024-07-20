Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $92.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.