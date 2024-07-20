Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $216.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $73,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $68,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $25,114,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.