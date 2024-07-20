FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.08 and last traded at $64.11. Approximately 6,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 14,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.35.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

