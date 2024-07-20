Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. Fluor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.