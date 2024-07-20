Forge First Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.21 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000. Adobe makes up 1.9% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,063,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $551.00. 2,601,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.98 and a 200-day moving average of $531.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

