Forge First Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,092,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,233,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 13.9% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.