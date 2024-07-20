Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Ken Xie Sells 24,267 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $79.37.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,665,000 after buying an additional 779,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,023,000 after buying an additional 283,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $203,501,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

