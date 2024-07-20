Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) & Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Critical Comparison

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fractyl Health and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fractyl Health N/A N/A N/A Lucid Diagnostics -1,576.60% N/A -106.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fractyl Health and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fractyl Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Fractyl Health currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 458.38%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 416.00%. Given Fractyl Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fractyl Health is more favorable than Lucid Diagnostics.

This table compares Fractyl Health and Lucid Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fractyl Health $148,000.00 1,275.10 -$77.09 million N/A N/A Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 18.40 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.66

Lucid Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Fractyl Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans. It also develops Rejuva, a novel adeno-associated virus delivered pancreatic gene therapy platform that is designed to enable long-term remission of T2D and obesity by durably altering metabolic hormone function in the pancreatic islet cells of patients. Fractyl Health, Inc. was formerly known as Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and changed its name to Fractyl Health, Inc. on June 09, 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

