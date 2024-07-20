Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading Up 1.6%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €30.20 ($32.83) and last traded at €30.02 ($32.63). 981,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.56 ($32.13).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.18.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.