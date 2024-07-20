Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.66. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 50,975 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$4.80 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$147.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

