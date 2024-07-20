Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.66. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 50,975 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$4.80 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Lithium
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.