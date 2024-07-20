George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.00

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

George Weston Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.55.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

