Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

GAIN opened at $14.00 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $513.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

