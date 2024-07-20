Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globant were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.35. The stock had a trading volume of 615,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,020. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLOB

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.