GM Advisory Group LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.01. 472,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

