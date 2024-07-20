GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,069 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Walmart by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

