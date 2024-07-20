GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 673.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $290,463.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,704.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 96,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,911. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.