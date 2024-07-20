GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Down 6.1%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.59 and last traded at $77.59. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.64.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

