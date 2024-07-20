Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Down 4.5%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Gold Springs Resource Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

