Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 10,553 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,365,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,792,000 after buying an additional 104,102 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 446,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock worth $1,089,448,152 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,721,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,826,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.