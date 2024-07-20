Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.71.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $633.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.