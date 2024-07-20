Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 40,505 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,505 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. 763,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,947. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.