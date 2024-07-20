Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,656. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

