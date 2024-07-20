Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,865 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,517,006 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

