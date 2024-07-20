Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Rentals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.3 %

United Rentals stock traded down $9.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $719.14. The company had a trading volume of 493,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $759.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $660.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.