Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 389,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 3.9 %

APTV stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,526,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.