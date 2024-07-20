Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 5,783 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.1% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 7.30% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMO. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDMO traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,167. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

