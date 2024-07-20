Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 739 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,035,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 927,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

