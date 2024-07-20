Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.38% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

