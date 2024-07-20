Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,880.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,880 ($24.38) and last traded at GBX 2,888.96 ($37.47), with a volume of 453453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,870 ($37.22).

Several brokerages have commented on GRG. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.96) to GBX 3,340 ($43.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($43.25) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,849.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,776.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($36.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,140.68). 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

