Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,880.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,880 ($24.38) and last traded at GBX 2,888.96 ($37.47), with a volume of 453453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,870 ($37.22).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on GRG. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.96) to GBX 3,340 ($43.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($43.25) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Greggs
Greggs Stock Down 0.8 %
Insider Activity at Greggs
In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($36.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,140.68). 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.