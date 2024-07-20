Grin (GRIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $136,115.15

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $136,115.15 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.51 or 0.00593479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00110074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.00243849 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00071119 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.