Grin Price Tops $0.0317 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $142,377.84 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,034.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.50 or 0.00588311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00109243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00035733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.00243755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00071030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

