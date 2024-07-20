GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.15. GSI Technology shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 153,125 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.94.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 92.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%.
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
