GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.15. GSI Technology shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 153,125 shares trading hands.

GSI Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 92.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

