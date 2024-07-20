GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 670.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock remained flat at $39.36 during trading on Friday. 1,993,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,454. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

