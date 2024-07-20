Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

