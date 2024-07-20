Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

