Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €225.90 ($245.54) and last traded at €227.00 ($246.74). 120,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €233.60 ($253.91).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of €232.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €232.86.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
