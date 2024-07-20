HashAI (HASHAI) Trading 156.6% Higher Over Last Week

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, HashAI has traded 156.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $84.49 million and $532,840.86 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HashAI

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. The official website for HashAI is hashai.cc.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00099919 USD and is up 15.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $579,784.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

