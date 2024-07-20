HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 2,341,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,254. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

