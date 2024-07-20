HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 114,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.73. 76,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,143. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.11.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

