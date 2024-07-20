HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SSNC traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. 1,169,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,236. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.
In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
