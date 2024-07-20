HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $93.60. 88,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,844. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.