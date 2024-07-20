HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 3,192 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 449,604 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 75,908,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,864,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

