HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,409,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,158,000 after buying an additional 233,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,038,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,122,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

