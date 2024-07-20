HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.30. 1,370,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.62. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

