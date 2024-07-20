HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,392,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,479,560. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

