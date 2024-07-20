HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $6.77 on Friday, hitting $199.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,868,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

