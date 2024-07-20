HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.13. 562,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,472. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.08.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

