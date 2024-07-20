HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in First Foundation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Foundation by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. 625,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,655. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

