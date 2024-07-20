HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 4,522 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 442,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 65,187 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,409,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

